Islamabad-An awareness campaign initiated by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for giving safety tips to motorcyclists concluded here on Tuesday.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed and special squads were constituted to educate bike-riders as how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads.

These squads performed duties at various main roads of the city and briefed the motorcyclists about safe journey.

The motorcyclists driving without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters were educated and appealed to get faulty parts repaired, said a press release issued here by the ITP.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that purpose of this campaign was to ensure safety for motorcyclists and prevent any road mishap by educating them about safe road environment.

He said defective lights, indicators or other equipment of thousands of motorcycles have been repaired during this 10-day campaign. He said the motorcyclists driving the bikes without helmets and side mirrors or having defective indicators, headlights, rear lights and speed meters would have to face action from onward.

He said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding and ensure safety to road-users.

Meanwhile, Inspector General, (NH&MP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has stressed upon the officers of Motorway Police to behave with the commuters with great respect and courtesy.

While addressing to the police officers of NHMP at Motorway (M-2) Chakri, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam stressed upon the officers that every road-user must be given respect and help in distress. DIG Motorway Ghulam Rasul Zahid and SSP M-2 (North) Shehryar Sikandar were also present on the occasion. The IG said that it is our responsibility to provide accident-free environment to the public on Highways and Motorways.

The IG further stated that Motorway Police officers are well learned and well mannered. He said that best medical policy will soon be launched for NHMP employees and their families.