Islamabad-The Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) would soon start inspection visits of 100 public sector educational institutes which are being upgraded under the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program (PMERP), an official said on Tuesday.

The CADD Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Project Director (PD) of the PMERP, Engineer Waqas met to discuss the up-gradation work of 100 schools.

The minister will start inspection visits to the schools in the rural areas from next week to check the quality and pace of work.

The minister said that Rs2.74 billion is earmarked for the physical up-gradation and provision of facilities in 422 schools of CADD.

The statement issued said that PMERP is employing several strategies to revamp the public sector education institutions in Islamabad by improving the overall standards of teaching and learning along with providing access and creating conducive learning environment for the students.

These strategies included restructuring of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to improve governance to strengthen ICT Schools / Colleges, quality interventions at ICT School with special focus on Area Education Officers, Teachers and School Heads, up-gradation of physical infrastructure of 422 educational institutions (including missing facilities) and provision of 200 busses and engagement with development partners.

The minister elaborated the new initiatives undertaken by the CADD under PMERP for the improvement of pedagogic skills among teachers.

He said that new set of technical training programs have been introduced to train teachers on modern lines and new indicators have been set up to gauge their performance.

He said that the students would be rewarded for their exceptional scores in exams and their teachers and principals would also be recognised in various administrative ways. He said that with the recent interventions of the CADD, quality of education in the public educational institutions of Islamabad is getting better.

In a separate event, The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) started a new program series on ‘Children Lok Mela’ under the popular slogan `Harnessing Culture with Education’ in collaboration with Training Wing of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The first Children Lok Mela was held at the premises of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG), I-9/1, which featured a number of colourful activities including artisans-at-work, live folk musical performances by artists and traditional drummers (Dholis), traditional food stalls, traditional horse dance and many other attractions.

Hasnat Qurrreshi, Director General, Federal Directorate of Education and Dr Fouzia Saeed, Executive Director, Lok Virsa was the special guests at the opening ceremony of the Mela.

In his address, DG, FDE Hasnat Qureshi highly commended the efforts of Lok Virsa and Dr. Fouzia Saeed for infusing a new spirit in their students about the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. He assured full cooperation from his department for the successful implementation of this program series.

Executive Director (ED) Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said “Her institution is working for the last two years in close collaboration with FDE to inculcate knowledge in children about various facets of Pakistani culture, particularly folk crafts. Their response is worth mentioning.” She also thanked FDE Training Wing for their unstinted support in this project.

ED Lok Virsa further added that Lok Virsa has launched a one-year program series in the name of ‘Craft is Knowledge’ on 18th September 2017. It aims at perpetuating traditional skills, promoting master artisans and above all, creating awareness among children (age group: 7-16 years) about folk crafts.