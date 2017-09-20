Islamabad-A petition seeking disqualification of Member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai was moved on Tuesday in the Islamabad High Court. Kulsoom Khaliq Advocate filed the petition and nominated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Speaker National Assembly and MNA Ayesha Gulalai as respondents.

In her petition, she stated that Ayesha was elected MNA on the ticket of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and she remained in the said party and so far not resigned from the party even after levelling baseless allegations against his party chairman.

Kulsoom added that such allegations are sufficient enough to disqualify her as MNA, as she has committed misconduct by levelling false allegations against the party chairman.

She continued that Ayesha had levelled such allegations without any solid proof and material in her possession.

The petitioner contended that there is no place in Islam for levelling false allegations of lewdness without solid proof and material in support of the alleged allegations which have been levelled against Imran Khan.

She argued that Speaker National Assembly is liable to take immediate notice of such false allegations against the party chairman without any supporting evidence.

She continued that the petitioner had been approaching the Speaker National Assembly for disqualifying Ayesha but no action required under the law was taken so far.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court that non-disqualification of Ayesha from the membership of National Assembly may be declared as illegal, ultra vires, against the provisions of law.