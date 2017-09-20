Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi Tuesday said that the district government has sent a formal request to deploy the troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers for Ashura security.

He said besides deployment of rangers and army, the Elite Force commandos and Punjab Constabulary would also assist the police to avert any untoward incident during Muharram-ul-Haram. The CPO said this while addressing a press conference. Israr Abbasi added that the district government has moved a formal requisition for deployment of troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers at sensitive places to maintain law and order situation during Muharram-ul-Harram and especially on Youm-e-Ashur. “We have demanded 10 companies of Rangers and Pakistan Army each to assist police in the security duty,” he said.

He added Rawalpindi police are fully prepared to guard the processions and mourners in the Muharram. He said though police department have been facing a shortage of force yet Elite Force and Punjab constabulary would also be deployed in the city to control the situation. He said the police force would be assisted by PQRs, volunteers and the Imambargahs private security men. CPO informed that all the roads and streets leading to main routes of procession would be sealed with containers, barbwires and other blockades. However, the participants would be given access to join the main procession though secured places after passing through walkthrough gates and complete body frisk. He said sharpshooters would be deployed on rooftops to counter any danger. He said police force have been strictly directed to give passage to the ambulances and other sick persons.

He said all the banned Ulemas and Zakireens and those who have been put on 4th Schedule are strictly monitored by the police. CPO said that Ulemas and Zakireens would not be allowed to enter in processions along with private security guards. He said police would erect special pickets in some new places in the city to keep an eye on suspects.