Man gets life imprisonment in murder case

RAWALPINDI: A court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to the killer of a man while released the other two accused due to lack of evidence.

District and Sessions Judge Suhail Nasir convicted a man Sadique in the murder of Shohaib Ali and sent him behind bars for life. The judge also ordered the release of other two accused identified as Inayat Ali and Usman due to lack of evidence. Junaid Akhter Khokhar Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of the accused and argued that his clients were innocent and should be acquitted from the murder case.

However, the prosecution opposed the defense lawyer and told the court that three men opened indiscriminate fire at his client Shohaib Ali on 18 February 2015 when he was going to drop his children at a school. He added the accused had confessed their crime during the investigation. After conclusion of the arguments, the judge Suhail Nasir awarded life imprisonment to Sadique and released two other accused.–STAFF REPORTER

Police bust drug peddling racket

RAWALPINDI: Taxila police have arrested an ex-cop along with other four accomplices allegedly involved in drugs supply in the area, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday. Police have recovered hashish, heroin, a pistol and a wireless from their possession and registered separate cases under section 9-B Control of Narcotics against them. The main accused of the drug peddling racket has been identified as Razi Abbas, a former cop, who was dismissed from the service on charges of corruption and his involvement in dubious activities, sources said. According to details, ASI Azhar Gonal was on routine patrolling in Taxila area when he spotted a man Badshah Khan delivering a packet containing drugs to Razi Abbas. ASI intimated SHO PS Taxila Malik Yaar Muhammad who rushed to the scene and caught the drug peddlers red handed and locked them behind the bars. Later on, the police also raided some other dens and apprehended their three accomplices, they said.–STAFF REPORTER

Man kills daughter-in-law over marriage dispute

RAWALPINDI: A man gunned down a girl for contracting love marriage with his son on Tuesday at Peoples Colony, police said. The husband of the woman was also injured while police held one attacker, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saima while her injured husband as Kamal. According to police, Saima contracted love marriage with Kamal and started living in a rented house in Peoples Colony, within limits of Police Station Race Course. Police added that Kamal was already married and his parents were not happy with his second marriage.–STAFF REPORTER

Investigators said Kamal’s father Haider Ali along with two other men Gull Zareen

(Uncle) and Lalhal (brother of Kamal) allegedly attacked the house and opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, Saima was killed on the spot whereas

Kamal sustained bulleted injuries. The victims were shifted to DHQ. Police managed to arrest Dilawar, however, the other accused managed to escape. The injured men lodged a complaint with police by nominating the three attackers.