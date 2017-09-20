Rawalpindi-The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on bail petitions filed by two ex-cops convicted in Benazir Bhutto murder case by an anti-terrorism court.

A divisional bench of LHC Rawalpindi Bench comprised Justice Habib Ullah Amir and Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi served Director General (DG) FIA with notice directing him to present the record in BB murder case on September 27, 2017, the next date of hearing.

Syed Saud Aziz, AIG and former CPO Rawalpindi, and SSP Khurram Shehzad Haider, who was heading the Special Branch and was appointed as SP Rawal in 2007, have filed bail petitions with the divisional bench of LHC through their lawyer Raja Ghaneem Abir Advocate in BB murder case.

Justice Habib Ullah Amir and Justice Tariq Mehmood Abbasi of LHC took up bail petitions in the high-profile case during which Raja Ghaneem Abir Advocate and Azeem Nazeer Tara Advocate appeared before the court and argued that their clients are innocent and had been convicted by an anti-terrorism court imprisoning them for 17 years despite having no evidence against them.

After the conclusion of arguments, LHC issued a notice to FIA and directed the agency to submit its reply on September 27, 2017.

On August 31, an anti-terrorism court Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan had convicted the two senior police officers Syed Saud Aziz and SSP Khurram Shehzad and sent them to prison for 17 years along with a fine of Rs1 million each for mishandling the crime scene.