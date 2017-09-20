Islamabad-The officials of Islamabad District Administration and Capital police on Tuesday held a meeting with the religious scholars to ensure peace and tranquillity during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani, religious scholars from various schools of thought and senior police officials of District Administration and Islamabad police.

The deputy commissioner said that it is mutual responsibility of all the stakeholders to ensure peace in society and role of religious scholars is very much crucial for the purpose.

He also stressed for the cooperation of religious scholars to promote inter-faith harmony in the society and maintain peace.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani assured the participants to improve security arrangements of Majalis and processions. He said that everyone has to fulfill his responsibility to maintain peace during the sacred month of Muharram and to inculcate tolerance in its attitude. Maulana Zahoor Alvi, speaking on the occasion, said that scholars of Islamabad have always cooperated with the district administration and Islamabad police.

He said this cooperation would continue and inter-faith harmony and brotherhood culture would be promoted through disseminating peaceful messages among the followers.

Allama Basharat Imami said that month of Muharram remembers us about the great sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). He said, “All of us should play a role in maintaining peace in the society.” All scholars assured Islamabad District Administration and police of their full cooperation.