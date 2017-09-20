Islamabad-Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations (NHSR) was told on Tuesday that there is no law in the federal capital to regulate the service charges of private hospitals.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak where the officials of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) briefed the Senate body regarding service charges by the Shifa International Hospital from indoor patients on medicines.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad informed the Senate body that private hospitals are involved in taking 10 per cent extra services charges because of the non-existence of a law in the federal territory.

“There is no check on the extra charges in private hospitals and every facility is involved in the overcharging practice,” he said.

He also said that because of non-existence of the law, there is no mechanism regulating the fee of medical assistance being provided to patients in the hospital.

“There is no check and balance on the hospitals taking extra charges from the patients,” he said.

The officials from health ministry informed the committee that ministry has a limited role of coordination in the federal capital, as the health sector falls in the jurisdiction of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD).

“It is a responsibility of the CADD to table a bill in the parliament for controlling the services of private hospitals,” official NHSR said.

On this occasion, hot words were exchanged between Senator Atteeq Sheikh and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Shifa International Hospital, when the legislator accused the hospital of taking extra charges.

The hospital official protesting against the remarks of the senator demanded him to take back his words.

However, the senator refused and told the committee that he would move a privilege motion against the hospital official.

On the agenda of admission policy in medical colleges, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) official informed the Senate body that Shifa International Hospital was not allowed to conduct entry test for the medical colleges.

The hospital is accused of taking heavy amount for conducting the admission test and has not returned the charges to students who didn’t pass the test.

Acting Registrar PMDC Dr Azhar Ali Shah told the meeting that the council has written letters to all medical and dental degree awarding institutions and advised the doctors to refrain from admissions in unrecognized programs.

He said that students before getting admission in a postgraduate course should confirm that the institutions and courses were recognized as the council would not accept their degrees in the unrecognized program or unrecognized institution.

He also said that the council advised the doctors in their own interest that before going for admission in postgraduate medical and dental programs, they should ascertain that the postgraduate medical and dental courses programs or diplomas offered by the institution were recognized and were included in the schedule of PMDC.