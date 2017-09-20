Islamabad-CEO Roots IVY School, College and University Dr Khadija Mushtaq along with the Roots IVY counsellors yesterday welcomed the representatives of 12 US university that were visiting Pakistan as part of the USEFP and Education USA’s South Asia Tour ‘College Education Fair’. The representatives of University of Evansville, DePauw University, Hiram College, Albion College, Merrimack College, Siena College, Colorado State University, Minerva Schools at KGI, St Cloud State University, Ohio Wesleyan University and Stony Brook University visited Roots IVY Riverview campus.

The unique education experience that Roots IVY international schools offers made it even more exciting for the aspiring students when they got a chance to interact with the university representatives.

The hall buzzed with their exuberance and questions that they had. The brochures each university offered gave intensive details about the various majors and scholarship opportunities that they offer to international students. The sparkling dreamy eyes of our students shone more as their determination kicked in to ensure that they land in one of the best universities of the world.

With a legacy of a decade of scholarships and acceptances in Ivy Leagues, Russell Group, Oxbridge and leading universities of the world, IVY guidance counsellors shape the formative years of student life by offering a plethora of unparalleled counselling and mentoring services IVY high achievers have availed scholarships and acceptances from Oxford, Yale, Harvard, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, MIT, Dartmouth UPenn, Duke, Johns Hopkins and Columbia Universities among others.

Roots Ivy has always been in the forefront in all international educational collaborations with the main focus on educating students to be qualified and competent enough to apply in any of top universities of the world.

Roots Ivy is the only college in Pakistan to be providing such higher education opportunities including Global Linkages, Summer Camps and Student Exchange Programs and Advance Teacher Training Workshops in the US.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Roots IVY, Dr Khadija Mushtaq (TI) opined that “At Roots IVY we are proud to educate learners who are not conformers but trend setters. The new constellation of recent acceptances garnered by Roots IVY students at Ivy League and world class institutions speaks volumes about the power of individual herculean effort, top class education and systematic institutional support epitomized herein.”

The event culminated with a thunderous round of applause for the distinguished university representatives as they highly praised the Global exposure and world class mentorship that is an integral part of the IVY experience.