Islamabad-The Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in collaboration with United Religions Initiative is going to organise a conference on International Peace Day to promote peace and harmony among Muslims.

The speakers will highlight the solution to the problems due to which Muslims countries are passing through a critical period.

Those who are likely to attend the conference included Vittorio Cammarota, Director, United Nations Information Centre, Jean-François Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Christine Chung, Officer of Human Rights Commission, Geneva, Chairman, National Commission for Human Rights Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chohan, members of the civil society and minorities groups.

Dr AGR Chishti, Chairman Universal Interfaith Peace Mission, the Gold Medallist organisation of World Interfaith Harmony Week Award 2015, and coordinator of URI Multi CC Islamabad will present a pragmatic solution to the problems faced by Muslim Ummah.

particularly the sufferings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in the light of Holy Quran and Sunnah.

The objective of the event is promotion of peace and harmony among Muslims and followers of all other religions so that this world becomes a blossoming garden of peace and prosperity.

Each year the United Nations International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21.

The General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples. The theme for 2017 is ‘Together for Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity for All.’