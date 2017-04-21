Islamabad - The 11th Korean language speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. The Ambassador of Korea, Dr Suh Dong-Gu was the chief guest of the ceremony while Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd), Consul of Korean Embassy Kim In-Guk, Direct General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Deans, Director King Sejong Institute, Islamabad and Head of Department Korean Language Dr Atif Faraz also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr Suh Dong-Gu said that Korean language department at NUML is playing a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He said that Korean government is offering more scholarships and jobs opportunities for Pakistani students and now it’s their turn to work hard to achieve these opportunities. Dr Suh appreciated all the participants and distributed cash prizes and certificates among position holders. He also thanked Rector NUML for his support and assistance to make Korean department one of the best departments of NUML. At the end, he said that NUML and Korean Embassy will continue to make joint efforts to improve Pak-Korea relationship through the Korean Department and King Sejong Institute in the coming years.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) in his address highlighted the importance of Korean language & cultural and said that Koreans are committed and hardworking people we must have learnt from them to make our country more prosperous.

He said that Korean language is getting popular among Pakistani youth and NUML has started Korean language courses in regional campuses, as well.

Earlier, 14 students took part in 11th Korean Speech Contest and Wajahat Khan won the first prize. He was rewarded with certificate and cash prize.