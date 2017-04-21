Rawalpindi - The convocation of the Foundation University Islamabad was held at the varsity’s auditorium on Thursday.

Lt Gen (Retd) Jamil Haider, Managing Director, Foundation Power Company Daharki Limited (FPCDL) was the chief guest while Maj Gen (Retd) Khadim Hussain, Rector FUI and Brig (Retd) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Malik, Director FUI Rawalpindi Campus were also present at the occasion.

As many as 175 graduates were awarded degrees by the MD FPCDL. The chief guest also awarded seven gold medals, six silver medals, 28 distinction certificates and 37 merit certificates.

In his welcome address, Rector FUI highlighted the progress and academic excellence FUI has achieved in the past years. He said the establishment of Foundation University is a landmark contribution towards promoting higher education in the country.

The university has adequate resources including faculty, library, infrastructure and labs to impart high quality education in various specialities. He said, FUI offers professional programs in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Management Sciences, Health and Social Sciences and its graduates are well placed in leading organizations locally and globally.

He said that FUI is producing innovative, internationally competitive graduates who are committed in the development of Pakistan and are capable of providing leadership in civic, business and public service of the country.

Lt Gen (retd) Jamil Haider said that the convocation of today marks the transition from formal studies at campus to the practical life and society at large. The graduates will now have an opportunity to use their knowledge and expertise in the service of their country and humanity.

This new phase which, while imposing new challenges, also offers great opportunities to contribute towards making Pakistan a vibrant and respectable country amongst the comity of nations.

He said that in a short span of time, the Foundation University has succeeded in creating an environment conducive to broad based education by providing enabling environment to its students to understand the complexities of the 21st century.

He stressed upon the management, faculty and students to thoroughly understand the mission and objectives of the University as a whole and that of various disciplines separately to tailor academic and learning processes, accordingly. “Faculty development is another important function of any institution of higher learning. To remain abreast with the rapid expansion of knowledge, the University needs to have a regular plan for continuing education for all levels of the faculty,” he added.

While congratulating the graduating students, the chief guest hoped that the graduating students would make efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous and vibrant country, through their persistent hard work, perseverance and discipline. He also congratulated the parents and guardians of graduating students.