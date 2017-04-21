Islamabad - The Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs), Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, have provided treatment to 3,408 drug addicts during last three years.

During the period, the amount incurred upon bringing back drug addicts back to life was around Rs 41 million. There are three Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centres running under supervision of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) - one each at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi.

The treatment centre at Karachi is run with the donations of philanthropists.

Giving break-up of expenditures of two Centres, official sources on Wednesday said during year 2014-15, the government provided Rs 12.7 million to Islamabad MATRC while Rs 9.5 million were provided to Quetta Centre. Similarly, the sources said during year 2015-16, the expenditures incurred in MATRC Islamabad were Rs 11.4 million and Rs 5.8 million in Quetta Centre. Islamabad MATRC also spent Rs 0.7 million in six months (July to December 2016). Regarding Centre-wise details of patients treated, the sources said three MATRCs provided treatment to 1285 addicts in 2014 including 384 in Islamabad Centre, 380 in MATRC Quetta and 521 in MATRC Karachi.

In 2015, three MATRCs provided treatment to 1210 addicts including 398 in Islamabad Centre, 261 in MATRC Quetta and 551 in MATRC Karachi.

In 2016, three MATRCs provided treatment to 913 addicts including 319 in Islamabad Centre, 6 in MATRC Quetta and 588 in MATRC Karachi.

The sources said Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control was also constructing a 100-bedded drug treatment hospital in Peshawar for treatment and detoxification of drug users in the province.

The sources said the treatment centres provide free treatment, boarding and lodging facilities to drug addicts. MATRC Islamabad and Quetta (45 bedded)) are government funded while MATRC Karachi (55 bedded) is being run on self help basis (donors support).

Giving further details, the sources said in Islamabad a 45-bedded Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre was established at Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road which has now been shifted at Model Town, Industrial Area Islamabad. This MATRC has been working since 2005 with capacity to provide free of cost medical treatment and rehabilitation to 360 drug addicts per year. The centre has been converted from development budget to non-development budget i.e. established on permanent footing from July 1, 2014. In Quetta, the a 45-bedded Model Addiction Treatment &

Rehabilitation Centre was established at Chaman Housing Scheme,

Airport Road and has been working since 2005 with capacity to provide free of cost medical treatment and rehabilitation to 360 drug addict per year. The centre has been converted from development budget to non development budget i.e. established on permanent footing from July 1, 2014. Moreover, a 55-bedded Model Addiction Treatment &

Rehabilitation Centre was established in May 2010 at Kalri (Lyari),

Karachi. The centre is working with a capacity to provide free of cost medical treatment and rehabilitation to 440 drug addicts per year.

No regular funding is being provided to this centre and it is being run on funds received from various donors time to time. In addition, Female and Juvenile drug treatment ward is also under construction at MATRC Karachi.