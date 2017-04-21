Islamabad - Parliamentary Secretary for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Maiza Hameed on Thursdays said the government has ensured granting of admissions to all students in the public educational institutions of Federal Capital under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Calling Attention Notice she said that all students from class 1 to 10 would be given admissions in the schools, colleges situated in their respective areas.

The students, she said having up to 80 per cent marks would only be considered for admissions in school, college situated out of their vicinity. Maiza said that a facilitation committee has also been established in the ministry of CADD consisting seven members to look after the admission procedure. On the directives of the Deputy Speaker, Maiza Hameed assured on the floor of house that admissions were not being given on merit as hundred percent students would be facilitated. The Parliamentary Secretary said that more class rooms were being established in the educational institution of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to cater the need of the students.

She said in the second phase of reforms programme, a total of hundred educational institutions would be up-graded till December 2017. Replying to another Calling Attention Notice, Maiza Hameed informed the Lower House that Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was facing huge crowed of the patients which creating difficulties in the treatment of patients. She told the house that about 1.2 million patients annually visiting Out Door Patient (OPD) of PIMS, while 0.5 million patients across the country were being admitted in hospital’s emergency. Prime Minister, she said, has released Rs 3 billion to facilitate the patients arriving in PIMS from all provinces.

Maiza furthered that health sector has been devolved to provinces under 18th amendment, adding the provinces should upgrade their hospitals so that patients can be treated in their respective areas.

PIMS was providing medicines of about Rs 360 million free of cost to the patients from all provinces, she added. Maiza added that about 40 percent patients were visiting PIMS from only two areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) including Khan Pur and Buttgram, it shows the hospital was providing better facilities to patients. Policlinic hospital of the federal capital was providing free treatment of Hepatitis to the patients, she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has completed a field survey for out of school children (OOSC) and started implementing a policy to enrol children in formal and non-formal schools. According to ministry sources, for enrolment of out of school children tracked through the survey, various initiatives are being implemented in accordance with the age group of children.

With the assistance of some social activists and educationists, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has enrolled more than 2,000 out of school children from disadvantaged groups.

The enrolment drive is undertaken in light of the Constitution’s Article 25-A, the “Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012”, which was legislated in Parliament for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and signed into law on December 24, 2012.

CADD has created an Implementation Unit for Article 25-A. Other steps by the government to encourage enrolment include development of condensed syllabus for the out of school children so that they are imparted special coaching to reach their age appropriate class within the shortest possible time. The admission policy has also been reviewed and relaxed with a view to maximize enrolment as well as to arrange for education of OOSC.

Moreover, by-laws have been drafted as per Section 29 of Act in order to elaborate various aspects and lay down modalities for execution of tasks mentioned in the act. The drafted by-laws have been refined time and again in consultation with all the stakeholders, civil society and Law Division. By-laws are already vetted and approved by the Law Division and accordingly will be notified by CADD shortly.

Fee and funds being charged from students in ICT public sector institutions have been abolished since November 2013 in compliance with the act. By subsidizing education, weak segment of society will get relief.

According to officials, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has established school management committees (SMC) in all educational institutions to materialize the idea to ensure maximum community involvement as envisaged in the law. Free textbooks are already being provided to students up to class 10.

Education Advisory Council as specified in the Act, has been constituted to frame Act-based policies and advise the government for improving quality of Education.

Academic Authority as per guidelines set in the Act, has been formed to bring much needed curriculum reforms as well as rejuvenate the assessment system and professional training.

The FDE has established a Capital Curriculum and Textbook Wing to realign the goals with right to free and compulsory education and to ensure quality education.

In collaboration with National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), children in 40 selected Deeni Madaris (religious seminaries) of ICT are being brought in the mainstream.