Rawalpindi - A mixed reaction was witnessed as the Supreme Court verdict in Panama Leaks remained talk of the town on Thursday. Similarly, the decision in the biggest case also ended the trepidation among the supporters of PTI, N-League, Awami Muslim League (AML), PPP and Jamat-e-Islami in the city.

Under the leadership of Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim Ahmed and other leaders including Haji Pervaiz, Malik Shakil Awan, Begum Zaib-un-Nisa, Lubna Rehman, all the MPs, some 300 supporters of PML-N hailed the decision of the supreme court in Panamagate by taking out a rally on Murree Road and distributing sweets among themselves. They were holding portraits of Prime Minister and party flags also chanted slogans in favour of Sharif brothers.

The rally started from Rawalpindi Press Club and ended at Liaquat Bagh. Former MNA and Chairman Metro Bus Service Hanif Abbasi had hanged banners on Benazir Bhutto Road in favour of PM Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family.

However, the decision in Panama Leaks disappointed PTI workers, as they remained silent and made no public show.

The situation outside Lal Haveli was much interesting as AML President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed offered breakfast for the public outside his Lal Haveli in the morning before leaving for the SCP to hear the Panama decision.

Addressing the people gathered for the breakfast, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he hoped decision would make the common man in streets happy, as PM would be disqualified because of his involvement in ‘corruption’. He said his party and PTI did a lot for ousting the corrupt rulers. A large number of people, belonging to different walks of life, also hailed the decision of SCP.

“The historic verdict of SCP will now kick out the corrupt rulers from power corridors,” said Dr Junaid Akhter, an IT expert. He added now the powerful people would come under scanner for their wrong doings. He said the decision is actually against PM Mian Nawaz Sharif, as he has to face the investigation. He said apex court also rejected all the evidences presented by Prime Minister.

He said Joint Investigation Team should probe the matter on merit. He also distributed sweets among his workers and public to express happiness over landmark decision in Panama. Irshad Ahmed, another citizen, said the decision was to make both Imran Khan and Mian Nawaz Sharif happy. The court has given a split verdict, he said. Meanwhile, the roads in city were presented a deserted look as traffic remained off while passengers faced trouble in travelling to their destinations.