Rawalpindi - Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif has said that solution of energy crisis is the foremost priority of the government to meet future needs.

He was addressing at the launching ceremony of Mehr Biogas Model at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Former Secretary, Defence Production Division, Lt Gen (Retd) Shahid Iqbal, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad, deans, directors and faculty members witnessed the occasion.

The secretary emphasized that country development is not possible without overcoming the energy issue as the industry needs a large amount of energy. He urged faculty members to come forward to help in improving the climate and offered to compete for small grant projects in the ministry.

He lauded the efforts of PMAS-AAUR on the establishment of Mehr Biogas Model and said that this model would help the country become self-sufficient in the energy sector. He also hoped that this model would facilitate investments in the Biomass-Bio-energy sector.

He called for creating awareness among the public and particularly farmers regarding the importance of biomass and stressed to avoid its burning. This effort would not only be environment friendly, but would also bring extra income for the farmer, he added.

While addressing Lt Gen (Retd) Shahid Iqbal appreciated PMAS-AAUR administration and the concerned team on Mehr Biogas Model and urged that this model should act as a learning centre to create awareness about the solid waste treatment facility in the country.

He hoped that this model can contribute significantly in reducing load shedding and providing energy to the citizens and industry.

Earlier, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad briefed the functions and objectives for the establishment of this Mehr Biogas Model. He said that in Pakistan there is a huge resource potential for power generation from crops biomass.

He recommended that Pakistan is an appropriate country for the installation of Bio-energy facilities to fulfil the current needs of the country. He said that solid waste is collected from the campus and recycled into useful/beneficial products (Biogas, electricity and compost) without any sort of pollution.

Prof Ahmad also announced Vice Chancellor award for the Mehr Biogas Model team headed by Dr Ghulam Jillani (Professor of Department of Soil Science & Water Conservation) and urged all faculty members to work hard for the development of the country.