Islamabad - Sugarcane juice is a good source to keep the body energetic and for preventing dehydration, a health expert on Thursday said. Sugar cane juice is good source of glucose, so instead of taking artificial energy drink, the next time you feel fatigued or dehydrated, consider drinking a glass of cane juice, Dr Rehana Kausar said.

She said the sugar cane juice boosts protein levels in the body, and helps in maintaining the health of the kidney.

She said sugar cane juice helps in reducing the burning sensation which is commonly associated with urinary tract infections and kidney stones. Sugar cane juice also acts a good digestive aid due to the presence of potassium.

Farhan Amjad, a shopkeeper at G-9 Markaz Market said the demand for sugar cane juice has witnessed increase due to persistent hot weather.

Anum Khursheed a student said, “When I get free from university I buy a glass of sugar cane juice for Rs 30, I feel fresh and it quenches my thirst.” Imtiaz Ullah, a vendor at Weekly Sunday Bazar said, “A number of people come to my shop to buy a glass of juice after they get tired of shopping, which helps in maintaining their sugar level in the body.”