Islamabad - The legal fraternity of Islamabad has demanded a proper judicial complex for redressal of a number of issues faced by the community, litigants, and judges at district courts F-8 Katcheri.

At present, the district courts house at F-8 Markaz is in private buildings and plazas on rent basis which is not only a hindrance in taking proper security measures but also in provision of amenities.

The visiting litigants as well as lawyers and judges are currently facing a number of problems ranging from clean drinking water to security issues.

The legal community said that they had taken up these problems with the administration but no concrete measure had been taken so far. They told that after a suicide attack at F-8 Katcheri, two commissions were constituted on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. One commission was headed by a judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui while the second commission was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

They informed that in both commissions, it was recommended that a proper judicial commission should be constructed to avoid any untoward incident in future.

In this regard, Media Coordinator of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Chaudhary Khalid said that both the commissions had stated in the recommendations that it was not possible to take tangible and concrete security measures in private buildings and plazas.

Similarly, he added that other facilities could not be provided because the government could not construct additional things on the private lands.

Therefore, Khalid said that it was recommended to construct a proper judicial complex with proper security arrangements and amenities.

Islamabad Capital Territory is divided into two territorial jurisdictions of District Courts (East) and District Courts (West) for judicial purposes. Each division is headed by a district and sessions judge and a senior civil judge. While a number of additional district and sessions judge, civil judge-cum-judicial magistrates work under their supervision to adjudicate both civil and criminal matters.

At present both divisions of district courts are located in F-8 Markaz and the Islamabad District Courts are situated in the shops and plazas of F-8 Markaz, while the lawyer chambers are built in makeshift shanties peppered in and out of courtrooms.

Calls for improving the security of judges as well as courts premises has become more forceful following the deadly terrorist attack at the district courts in March 2014 when in a gun-and-bomb attack 11 people, including an additional district and sessions judge, were killed inside the district courts premises.

But Shehzad Mughal Advocate said that the government has yet failed to take any solid measures in this regard. He said that it has been more than 36 years, but still, district courts have not been moved to a proper building.

He added that although the district courts founded back in 1980 yet no proper plan had been made to move the courts to an appropriate building.