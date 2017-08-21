ISLAMABAD- COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) would organise 9th South Asian International Conference (SAICON) from August 23 to 25 August in Islamabad.

Talking to APP, an Official of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology said, “The conference will cover areas like improve better understanding and dissemination of up-to-date information among its stakeholders specified the following set of course for stakeholders.

Rovide knowledge, Services and leadership promoting current trends, best practices and new models that will stimulate academicians, researchers and universities, he added.