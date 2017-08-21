ISLAMABAD - At least two persons have died and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in Islamabad.

According to media reports, Muhammad Zaib Akhtar lodged a complaint in Koral police that his son Raza Ali was going on his way on motor cycle when hit by Hiace near Gullberg Green underpass. As a result, he could not succumb to injuries and died on the spot.

Muhammad Jameel lodged a complaint in Koral police that his brother was going on his way on motorcycle when he hit by unidentified car driver Muhammad Waqas. As a result, his brother died on the spot and two others critically injured. Police have registered the cases and started investigations.