Islamabad - The law enforcing agencies on Monday held 28 persons in two separate search operations in Sector G-7 and Sohan area of the city.

The search operation was conducted in the area of Faisal Colony, Sector G-7 and surrounding area of Police Station Aabpara near media houses and Sohan area in the limits of Police Station Khanna. Rangers, ICT police and representatives of intelligence agencies searched around 100 houses and 140 individuals in Sector G-7 and recovered 2 30-bore pistols, 1 12-bore repeater pump action rifle.

18 individuals were arrested and recovered items and arrested persons have been handed over to the Aabpara police station for further legal action.

On the other hand, the law enforcing agencies arrested nine Afghan nationals from the area of Sohan where 175 houses were searched. Afghan nationals include Ajmal Khan, Sultan Shah, Qabail Khan, Aimel, Karal Shah, Shad Beg, Gul Amin, Samundar Khan and Javed Khan.