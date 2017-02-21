Islamabad-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday held a national business conference for the promotion of applied research and its link with the industry to seek a workable solution of economic challenges of the country.

The conference was jointly organised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and AIOU under the banner of `Managerial Role in Contemporary era: Opportunities and Challenges’.

Chairman HEC Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed while addressing the inaugural session as a chief guest said that the conference will help provide productive platform to promote effective collaboration between the researchers and the business circles. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also said that research has no value if does not leave positive impact on the living conditions of people. “We have to more focus on the quality education while Ph.d in the country is also being done for allowances,” he said. He also stressed to connect the business schools of the country with CPEC project. The HEC chairman also commented on fake degrees and role of HEC. “Whenever HEC has taken action against fake degrees some sections opposed the decision and declare it interference in university matters,” he said.

He said applied research should also be made essential component of such academic efforts. “Academia and the business entrepreneurs should work together for taking benefit of fast-changing development in the economic sector,” he said.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui announced that the university will hold a similar conference at international level next year to expand the scope of knowledge-sharing for the benefit of the society.

The University, he added will continue to fulfill its main responsibility disseminating knowledge through publication of research journals and holding of research-based conferences.

So far they have published nine journals, besides holding of twelve conferences of national and international importance.