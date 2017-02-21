islamabad-Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) on Monday initiated second phase of teachers training Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme.

Under the programme, 2100 teachers will be trained in second phase while in first phase teachers from 22 schools have been trained.

The second phase training of teachers will continue till May, official said. Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry chaired a meeting and finalised matters regarding the training.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor of CADD on Education Ali Raza, Secretary CADD Nargis Ghalloo and officials from FDE.

The official said that the training program will include foundation course of teaching techniques in the subjects of English Language Development, Science, Mathematics and English.

The minister said that the aim of training project is to revamp the current training programme by introducing a formal in-house.

“This programme helps teachers upgrade their knowledge and skills, equip them with essential teaching skills and enable them to create student-centered learning environment,” he said.

The minister also added that the teachers’ training system is also linked with the appraisal and promotion system for the teachers.

A project Management Unit for the PMERP is established under CADD to carry out quality interventions in all areas mainly focusing on academic development, capacity building of existing and newly inducted teaching and non-teaching staff and organisational development initiatives at FDE level to define proper reporting lines and developing responsibility matrices.

Advisor on Education Ali Raza informed the meeting that a comprehensive Training Need Analysis was carried out before developing the training programmes and training modules were established depending upon the deficiencies mentioned in the analysis. “There is a need to revamp in-house professional development programme to ensure quality education and improved classroom learning environment,” he said.

He also added that CPD Programme enabled teachers to employ contemporary strategies and learner centred approach to foster critical and higher order thinking skills in student. The PMERP is employing several strategies to revamp the public sector education institutions in the city, he said. According to official, these strategies include restructuring of Federal Directorate of Education to improve governance to strengthen ICT schools/colleges, quality interventions at ICT school with special focus on area education officers.