Islamabad-Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) conducted 49 anti-encroachment operations during the first two (02) weeks of February and demolished 91 different types of constructions / encroachments from the government land.

During these operations, 1773 encroachment items and 40 trucks of encroachment material were also confiscated. This was informed during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters which was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The meeting reviewed the performance of Enforcement Directorate during the first two (02) weeks of February. On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present.

On this occasion, Mayor said that anti-encroachment drive in the city would continue till the complete elimination of encroachments.

He said that encroachments are not only destroying the natural grace of the city but badly affecting business activities in the city. Therefore, business community particularly traders union should join hands with CDA and MCI in complete eradication of encroachments, the Mayor added. He said that encroachments in any shape would not be tolerated.

While briefing the meeting about the progress of anti-encroachment drive, Director Enforcement informed that during the first two (02) weeks of February, operations were conducted against all movable and immovable encroachments and illegal construction all over the city. He informed the meeting that during the last two weeks, Enforcement directorate carried out number of operations but most important and successful was the jointly conducted operation at Karachi Company G-9 Markaz Islamabad which remained continues for three (03) consecutive days.

During the three- day operation enforcement staff, demolished illegal shutters, sheds partitions sheets and walls constructed illegally in the verandas of 35 plazas of the biggest markaz of Islamabad. During this operation, he briefed, number of illegally constructed retraining walls, wooden sheets, hanging stands, additional constructions, illegal stalls, advertising boards boundary walls, kiosks cabins and illegally constructed auto mechanic shops in the open area of markaz were demolished by using heavy machinery.

Furthermore, 20 trucks of encroachment material were also confiscated and later on the material was shifted to store.