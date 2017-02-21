Islamabad-Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has accelerated its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices.

Especially constituted teams of Health Services Directorate of the Authority are conducting raids in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards.

During the last week, these teams have challaned 15 food sellers for selling substandard edibles and issued 16 notices to violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, 50 liters unhygienic and substandard cooking oil confiscated and destroyed the items.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers.

He further directed to ensure implementation of relevant rules and strict action against substandard, unhygienic and adulterated food sellers. He further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.