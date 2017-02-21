Islamabad-Miss Itrat Batool, student of the Rawal Institute of Health Sciences Lehterar Road secured first position in 4th year annual 2016 MBBS examination organised by the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University. Her overall result stands at 89 per cent.

Miss Batool attributed her outstanding performance to the faculty, especially the efforts put in by Chairman of the institute Khaqan Waheed Khawaja and Principal Prof. Dr Syed Saleem Shah have helped the students a lot in staying distinct from rest of the lot.