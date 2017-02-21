Islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) has submitted request to lodge FIRs against five CDA officials for submission of fake degrees, said the CDA officials on Monday.

FIRs will be lodged against Qaiser Naseer, Francis Shehzad, Zuriat Waseem, Akaash Masih and Syed Zain ul Abaideen. Qaiser Naseer is working as Senior Assistant, Design Wing, Francis Shahzad as Cleaner, Sanitation Directorate, Zuriat Waseem as Sub-Assistant, Water Supply Division (North), Akaash Masih as Security Guard, Security Directorate and Syed Zain ul Abideen is working as Niab Qasid, Works Division-III. Aabpara Police Station has been asked to lodge FIRs against the said officials on ground of submission of fake degrees. Director security is the complainant in the case.

The CDA officials said Qaiser Naseer tampered his SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi) degree for change in marks; Francis Shehzad submitted bogus SSC Degree (BISE, Lahore) and Zuriat Waseem submitted fake HSSC (FBISE, Islamabad) certificate. Akaash Masih submitted bogus SSC (FBISE) certificate while Syed Zain ul Abideen submitted bogus SSC (BISE, Rawalpindi) certificate. Earlier, show-cause notices were served to the said employees and replies were found unsatisfactory.