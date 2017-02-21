Islamabad-Roots International Schools participated in Chinese Spring Festival at NUML Islamabad on Monday. The RIS extended heartfelt greetings to the Peoples Republic of China on their 69th National Day Commemorations on this very event.

The RIS teaches Chinese to more than 4,000 students and is affiliated with Confucius Institute China for Chinese languages realising Chinese to be “The language of the future.” With a view to promote cultural relationship between China and Pakistan and to forge cooperation between the two countries, young Rootsians celebrated Chinese Spring Festival, where they believe that together hand in hand with our friends from China, we can achieve greatness.

CEO Walid Mushtaq shared his viewed about the time-tested ties between Pakistan and China. Speaking on the occasion Walid Mushtaq said: “Pakistan has experienced periods of peace and active trade with China. Roots International Schools is the first school in Pakistan to introduce Chinese Language in its schools from early years to High Schools. It’s our proud privilege to work in close collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and Confucius Institute to promote the Chinese language across Roots International Schools and in order to facilitate our students with best learning procedures and arrange tours to China for summer placements so that they thoroughly enjoy the Chinese culture, glimpse its architecture, society, way of living and traditions.” He said that 4000 students are enrolled in the Chinese language initiative in all RIS schools and this year we had approximately 20 teachers delegation who attended a knowledge exchange and teachers training program at BISU, Beijing international studies university in China, We have established a full-fledged division by the nomenclature RCLD, Roots Chinese Language Development Department to promote Chinese culture and Mandarian Language across our schools. He said: “The Chinese Language Programme is enabling our students to excel on global forums by leading them to a world of creativity & innovation. We aim to reduce the language barrier by promoting the Language of the future & promoting a strong bond between Pakistan & China. The relations between Pakistan and China have been described as higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey. I am very optimistic that by introducing this Mandarin Language to our students here at RIS, it shall mark a new dimension in our students’ holistic learning. So let’s cruise on this intellectual round and aim to attain prosperity in future goals! To begin the celebrations RIS students did a mesmerizing Chinese fan dance, roosters performance which conveyed hue, extravagance and splendour of the Chinese culture.”