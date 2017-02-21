Rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has awarded punishments of different nature to different police officers and officials on charges of negligence, corruption and misuse of power.

He awarded punishment to four police officers and two constables on Monday.

According to details, RPO dismissed an Inspector Muhammad Aslam from police service on charges of showing negligence during duty. A murder case accused Sher Ali fled from police custody within limits of Police Station Hassanabdal and during an inquiry it was proved the murder accused escaped due to negligence of Inspector Aslam. Similarly, SI Sajjad Naqvi and two constables Adnan Ahmed and Baqir Ali were dismissed from service by RPO for detaining and torturing a citizen Babu Hanif in Hassanabdal.

ASI Zia Mehmood was also dismissed from police department by RPO on charges of implicating a man in a fake kidnapping case in Pind Dadan Khan. Another police officer SI Safdar Hussain was shown the door by RPO for submitting fake medical certificates. Two clerks have also been awarded punishment for showing negligence in duty.