Rawalpindi - Police have beefed up security in the city in the wake of recent spike in terrorist attacks across the country.

Police also decided to comb all the areas and bazaars in the city and to collect data of the traders/shopkeepers hailing from Mohmand and Bajaur agencies. Massive search operations have also been carried out under the surveillance of senior police officers and personnel of intelligence agencies.

The district administration has also closed down Nawaz Sharif Park and other small parks for public amid terror threats. The parking of vehicles has also been banned near Railway Station Rawalpindi by the administration while passengers are allowed to enter the station after thorough body search.

A number of police pickets have also been established on all the entry and exit points of the city besides deputing well-equipped cops to check all suspected vehicles and persons. City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi directed the police force to enhance security of public places, bus terminals, government installations, districts courts and Lahore high court, police stations, educational institutions, mosques and churches to overt terror incidents.

He also ordered the police officers to patrol all the sensitive areas and keep a vigil on the suspects and arrest them to maintain law and order situation.

According to a police spokesperson, the police parties on instructions of CPO conducted search operations in different parts of the district and checked a large numbers of houses and collected their data.

“As many as 78 landlords and tenants have also been nabbed by police and cases were registered against them under Punjab Information of Temporary Residents Act 2015,” he added. Three Afghan nationals have also been rounded up from Murree and Taxila and cases under 14 Foreign Act were registered against them. A search operation has also been conducted in Jhanda Cheechi under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Mian Imran. During the search operation, police checked 247 houses and interrogated 1067 persons besides taking five suspects into custody.

Similarly, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid has also put the traffic wardens on high alert with special directions to take stern action against the vehicles plying with tainted glasses or without displaying authorised registration plates.

He also ordered wardens to initiate legal action against the encroachers as encroachments can cause any terror attack.

An official of Railway Police told The Nation that a comprehensive security plan was devised to protect the passengers and trains. He said the administration have barred public from parking their vehicles at some distance. On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja visited the Grid Station at Kohala on Chakri Road. He was flanked by SP Saddar Division Iftikhar ul Haq and DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak. The RPO reviewed security arrangements and directed the SP to improve security around the grid station. He said more CCTV cameras should be installed to monitor the movement of suspects.