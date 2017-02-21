Islamabad -President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik Monday urged Capital Development Authority (CDA) to allocate a separate place for car dealers in the federal capital. He said throughout the world, car dealers were allocated separate place for doing business, but there was no such arrangement in Islamabad, due to this reason, car dealers were doing business in various markets, but this situation had created parking and other issues, an ICCI statement said.

He was addressing the delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-8 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its newly elected President Raja Khurram Niaz.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said G-8 Markaz was an important business centre of Islamabad but was facing many problems.

He stressed that the CDA in consultation with the ICCI and market unions should formulate a new strategy to develop all major markets including G-8 Markaz on modern lines for better growth of business activities.

Senior Vice President Khalid Malik assured the G-8 Markaz market union that the chamber would fully cooperate in addressing its major issues. Raja Khurram Niaz highlighted key issues of the market. He said the CDA in 1997 had agreed in principal to earmark a separate place for car dealers business and a file was also moved for this purpose, but no tangible progress had been made so far into the matter.

He emphasised that the CDA should reactivate that file to allocate a separate space for car dealers business in the federal capital.