Islamabad-Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson on Friday presented achievement certificates TO 147 recently returned Australia Award scholars.

Awards are offered by the Australian government to equip upcoming generations with the skills and knowledge they need to shape successful, inclusive and sustainable economic and social development.

Certificates were awarded to 107 masters’ graduates and 40 short course graduates in the areas of education, public health, governance, mining, water resource management, agriculture, rural development, agri-business and entrepreneurship. High Commissioner of Australia, Margaret Adamson said on this occasion, “Education is an important connection between THE two countries and peoples; I’m encouraged by the growing number of Pakistanis who make Australian educational institutions their first choice for their professional development.”

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed while welcoming Australia’s support to Pakistan’s development said that Australia is providing opportunities to Pakistani professionals through awards program. “Australia and Pakistan are cooperating in the education sector and we look forward to developing a mechanism that ensures an increase in collaborative initiatives taken by institutes in both countries,” Dr Mukhtar said. He said that Australia Awards are a central pillar of the Australian government’s longstanding development assistance partnership with Pakistan.

The returned scholars will join an active and engaged network of Australian alumni in Pakistan, as well as regional and global alumni communities, HEC chairman stated. The Australian government is committed to continuing engagement with alumni to connect, mobilize and celebrate these important networks. Australia Awards Alumnus Faiza rehman Syed expressing her views said, “Our experience of living and studying in Australia is a solid foundation.”

She said that it is platform helps in excelling personally and professionally.

“The program also helps in enhancing the ability and skills to help our community and aim for a better future of our country,” she said.