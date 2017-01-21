Islamabad-The China Pakistan Economic Corridor will not only strengthen bilateral economic relations, but will also give boost to defence, culture and people-to-people relations between the two brotherly nations.

This was stated by Nasrullah Khan, High Commissioner for Pakistan for Singapore while speaking at a seminar at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technology University, Singapore.

The topic of the seminar was ‘The Pakistan- China Economic Corridor: An update on the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan’, said a press release received here on Friday.

The high commissioner gave a comprehensive presentation, encompassing the historical background and various aspects of the CPEC. He emphasized that Pakistan and China have enjoyed an abiding proverbially all-weather relationship ‘higher than Himalayas’ and ‘deeper than the oceans’. It has been a comprehensive strategic relationship which encompasses diverse fields of cooperation.

The two sides have been keen to enhance their economic cooperation for the benefit of the two countries. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides a quantum jump to deepening their relationship, he said.

More than 50 agreements/MoUs relating to China Pakistan Economic Corridor in infrastructure, energy, and communication sectors were signed during the visit of the Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan, in April 2015.

The combined portfolio of these projects is 46.650 billion dollars. The economic corridor of Pakistan and China would bring prosperity to the people of four regions-China, South Asia, Central Asia and Middle East.

The CPEC would see the establishment of special economic zones, industrial parks, trade centres, much needed development of energy sector and economic and technical cooperation. It will lead to socio-economic development of the people and will integrate various sectors of the economy into value addition chain of the Chinese manufacturing processes.

The high commissioner stressed that the Gwadar is the hallmark of CPEC. The deep sea water port is the link between China’s ambitious One Belt-One Road project and Maritime Silk Road project which will connect Kashgar through different communication networks.

A number of key, renewable energy, road and railway projects, under the CPEC are expected to be a game changer for Pakistan and the region.

It was also pointed out to the audience, that for China, connectivity with Pakistan is important for the development of its western regions. CPEC provides a shorter access to the markets in Middle East, Africa and Europe through Pakistan.

“For Pakistan, China’s growth and recent outreach to West and Central Asia presents a unique opportunity to shift our economic trajectory to a higher gear by becoming integrated into China’s Eurasian transportation network,” he said.

The seminar was attended by a large number of students of the RSIS. Officers of the High Commission were also present on the occasion.