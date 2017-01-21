Islamabad-A family has been looted at gunpoint within the Lohi Bher Police jurisdiction. Dr Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Lohi bher, lodged a complaint with the local police that three robbers stormed into his house, held the family members hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs0.3 million.

in cash, gold ornaments, licensed pistol and his car LEB-339.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.