Islamabad - Vice Chancellor (VC) Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Prof Dr Javed Ashraf on Friday stated that use of contraband drugs is not only limited to this institution while administration is thankful to HEC for providing funds for construction of university wall.

VC QAU held a media briefing following the directions of National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Federal Education which reportedly had asked the top head of university to apologize before Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC).

University spokesperson had issued a statement accusing HEC for supporting the elements being involved in land encroachment of the university.

Chairman HEC Dr, Mukhtar Ahmed had strongly protested against the allegation levelled by university administration spokesperson Dr Ilhan Niaz.

Standing committee had directed VC to hold a press conference and issue a rebuttal on the issue.

“We are thankful to HEC which provided Rs 55 million fund for the construction of university wall,” said VC QAU.

He said the amount will help in constructing 25000 feet long wall covering nearly 50 per cent of the boundary while chancellor of the university will also allocate more funds to construct remaining 30000 feet wall to completely cordon the university premises.

“It is not possible to control the elements involved in negative activities without the boundary wall of the university, while 200 security guards are not enough to protect university from every corner,” VC said.

Replying to the query asked by The Nation VC Prof Javed Ashraf said that the allegation was levelled regarding transferring of Rs 160 million from university endowment find from one bank to an international bank.

“The funds were transferred because the bank was offering the profit with the ratio of 7.3 per cent on funds and the transfer resulted in the profit of Rs 6 million in favour of the university,” he said.

He also stated that in next syndicate meeting the issue will be discussed again.

VC QAU also informed media that the inquiry committee of HEC had also raised objection on the promotions held in university following the complaints forwarded by President Secretariat.

“HEC raised objection only on two promotions and university immediately taking notice of the issue reverted those promotions,” said VC.

He repeated his stance on issuing the statement on his behalf by spokesperson of the university.

“University spokesman issued statement without his notice against HEC however, I completely trust Dr Niaz,” said VC Javed Ashraf.

Explaining the postponing of exams in university because of clash occurred between two groups the VC said, “Decision was taken in favour of students to avoid any unpleasant situation.”

Replying to a query, he said that student councils exist in university while chairman senate has also directed to restore student organizations so it is not possible to ban councils in the university.

“We appreciate the sue-moto notice of Supreme Court (SC) taken against land encroachment of the university,” he said.

According to VC QAU administration had informed Interior Minister, Chairman CDA, IG Police, Chief Commissioner and President Secretariat on the issue of land encroachment.

He said university in its limited resources is giving best performance and is top ranked institute of the country.

“We are facing number of challenges and try to overcome them,” he concluded.