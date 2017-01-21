Islamabad-Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has approved the landscaping plan of Koral Interchange Project.

He gave the approval while inspecting the progress of development work being carried out at the interchange site. The mayor was briefed in detail about the landscaping project. Senior officers of Engineering Wing and Project Director also accompanied the Mayor during the visit. On this occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that while implementing landscaping plan, it should be kept in consideration that indigenous plants should be planted so that they can withstand with extreme local weather changes. He said that draft plants should be preferred on tall trees as these do not block the vision of Interchange. He directed to carry out landscaping work and development work on the interchange simultaneously so that the landscaping could be completed with the completion of the project. Project Director, Mumtaz Hussain briefed the mayor about progress of development work. Mayor Islamabad was informed that contract of project was awarded in May, 2016 which would be completed with the cost of Rs 1.7 billion.

He was informed that due to VIP routes, heavy traffic flow, rains and other unforeseen reasons, some hurdles were being faced, however, all out efforts are being made to meet the deadline.