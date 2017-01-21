Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has prepared a policy on Friday for inspection of food outlets by its own food inspectors and asked the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) not to interfere in cantonment areas in this regard.

In a meeting chaired by Station Commander/President RCB Brig Syed Hassan Raza, the RCB formulated a policy that no PFA official will be allowed to inspect the food outlets located in cantonment areas rather PFA can officially inform to RCB department concerned if it detected sale of unhygienic or low quality of food and the RCB will launch action against the owners of the food outlets.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah, Vice President Malik Munir Ahmed and other public elected members including Malik Sajid Mehmood, Muhammad Shafique, Haji Zafar Iqbal, Malik Mansoor Afsar, Arshad Qureshi, Raja Jahandad Khan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Shahid Mughal and Yousaf Gull.

According to Spokesman of RCB Qaisar Mehmood, the monthly meeting of RCB was held under the chair of Brig Syed Hassan Raza, the station commander, during which it was decided that PFA would not be allowed for carrying out operations against the food outlets involved in selling food not fit for human consumption rather RCB itself would launch action against the owners of food outlets.

He said during the meeting the issue of collection of property tax and water charges from the defaulters was discussed and the tax department has been asked to speed up the campaign so that revenue for the civic body should be increased.

In the meeting it was also discussed that the civic facilities to the resident would only be provided as soon as revenue generation of civic body would be improved.

The meeting also gave approval to the applications of building plan for domestic and commercial units. He said board approved the expenditures for staff and it gave approval to accounts department to pay the claims of RCB officials who spent money for medical treatment as per law. The issue of sanitation was also raised by the elected members and the board decided to hire heavy machinery on rent for dredging of nullahs and drains at Adra, Azizabad and Mughalabad. The sanitation branch was directed to complete the task before the start of monsoon.

The spokesman said the elected and official members allowed renewing the contract for another year for doctors and teachers working on ad hoc basis. However, the meeting was informed DG Military Lands and Cantonments imposed ban on new jobs at hospital and schools till completion of the new projects for education and health.

A social welfare organization “Reality Welfare Organization” also got permission of board to set up “Allah Hu Lunger”, a free of cost meal among deserving and poor people, at Gawalmandi and the board members after verifying the details of the welfare permitted to distribute the charity food.

Separately, the meeting of Lands Down Trust was held with Brig Syed Hassan Raza in the chair while CEO Dr Saima Shah, Addl CEO II Omer Masoom Wazir and nominated Trust Members Vice President Malik Munir Ahmed, Raja Shahid Zafar and Nadim Mughal attended. In the meeting they decided to complete computerisation of cantonment public library. The issue of raise in salaries of trust employees also came under discussion and it was decided to give trust employee salaries raise as per government policy.