Islamabad-New research investigates the impact of low physical activity on the biological age of elderly women.

Researchers at University of California-San Diego (UCSD) - led by Aladdin Shadyab, PhD, from the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health at UCSD School of Medicine - examined the effects of a sedentary lifestyle on cell “age” in elderly women.

Shadyab and team examined the association between LTL and sedentary time using multiple linear regression models. They also investigated whether the associations varied by how much moderate- to vigorous-intensity physical activity the participants engaged in daily.

Women who exercised for under 40 minutes and were sedentary for more than 10 hours per day had biologically “older” cells than women who were less sedentary and exercised more.

Specifically, low physical activity seemed to account for an 8-year biological age gap between those who exercised and those who did not.

“Our study found cells age faster with a sedentary lifestyle. Chronological age does not always match biological age,” says Shadyab.

According to Shadyab, this is the first time that a study has investigated the link between sedentary time, exercise, and telomeres. He also highlights the importance of lifestyle choices on telomere length and aging.

Aladdin Shadyab, PhD said, “We found that women who sat longer did not have shorter telomere length if they exercised for at least 30 minutes a day, the national recommended guideline. Discussions about the benefits of exercise should start when we are young, and physical activity should continue to be part of our daily lives as we get older, even at 80 years old.”

The authors also suggest that future studies should examine whether cardiorespiratory fitness changes the relationship between sedentary time and LTL, as well as how exercise affects telomere length in young people.