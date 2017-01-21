Islamabad - At least three persons were killed and around six others sustained injuries as a result of a cylinder blast due to gas leakage at a house in PWD Colony in the limits of Lohi Bher police station here on Friday morning.

The incident took place at house 480, street 38, block C PWD Colony, being occupied by one Laique Ahmed, a permanent resident of Gujranwala and doing job as Finance Director at a private channel. The victims included Bakhtawar Bibi wife of Laique Ahmed, a new-born baby of Laique and a housemaid aged 14 years. The injured included a son of Ahmed, his daughter Khush Bakht, mother of Laique Ahmed.

The police sources said that there was no fire after the blast but the first floor of the building collapsed.

Rescue 1122, police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Secretariat police have registered a case against unknown persons for issuing life threats on cell phone to Deputy Director, Defence Audit, Auditor General Office in Islamabad. Syed Taajdar Mustafa Zaidi reported to the police that he has received a call from a cell phone during which the caller threatened him of dire consequences. He said after the call, he was continuously receiving threatening messages through internet calls. Police have registered a case under section 25-D Telegraph Act and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Sihala police has arrested three persons involved in selling the stolen cars to citizens after preparing fake documents, said the police. According to details, SP (Rural) Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned the task to DSP Sihala Arshaf Shah to ensure arrest of car-lifters from the area. A specially-constituted team for the purpose nabbed three persons for their alleged involvement in selling stolen and snatched cars after preparing their fake documents to simpletons. They have been identified as Shakeel, Zia and Faraz while three cars (ICT-WX-786, IDG-6296 and LEB-6633) have been recovered from them.