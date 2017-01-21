Rawalpindi-RAWALPINDI – An armed man stormed into a house and gunned down a 35-year-old woman, sources said on Friday.

The incident took place near Zakria Mosque, within limits of Police Station (PS) Westridge while the killer managed to escape after committing the crime, they said. The deceased lady was identified as Shabana Nawaz.

According to sources, an unknown man while brandishing a pistol in hand entered in a house located near Zakria Mosque and started indiscriminate firing at Shabana Bibi killing her on the spot. After committing the crime, the killer fled from the scene. Upon getting information, police rushed to the scene and called the Rescue 1122 which moved the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, sources said. A police officer told media men that the lady was alone at her house when she was attacked by an armed man.

He said the deceased sustained two bullet injuries that led to her instant death. He said the reason behind the killing of woman was seemed to be a dispute occurred before her marriage.

He said police have started investigation after receiving an application from the heirs of the deceased lady for registration of murder case. The firing incident terrified the area residents, who demanded police to arrest the killer.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man namely Adeel was electrocuted to death at Dhoke Dalal. According to available details, Adeel was flying pigeons at his rooftop when all of sudden he touched a high voltage electricity wire receiving severe shocks.

The man died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ for post-mortem. The doctors handed over the dead body to the heirs for burial after carrying out autopsy.

On the other hand, Cannt police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting eight of its members. Addressing a press conference, held at Police Station Cannt, a senior police officer told media that police have arrested eight members of a dacoit gang and recovered weapons, bullets and Rs 800,000 cash that they looted from the citizens. He said during the course of investigation, the detainees confessed their involvement in dacoities in Lahore.

“All the dacoits are most wanted,” he said. Cases were registered against them while further investigation was on during which huge revelations were expected, the senior police officer said. In response to a query, the senior police officer replied that so far 70 Muhafiz Force officials have been suspended by him on charges of corruption.

In Moti Bazaar, unknown pocket pickers looted three women and a man depriving them of cash and mobile phones. According to sources, the incidents of pocket picking have attained a new peak in Moti Bazaar, within limits of PS City, as unknown pocket pickers picked pocket of a man stealing Rs 45,000 cash and mobile phone. Similarly, three ladies were also targeted by pocket pickers in Moti Bazaar depriving them of cash. The victims lodged complaints with PS City for registration of cases and demanded police to arrest the culprits, source said. SHO PS City was not available for his comments.