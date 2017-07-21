Islamabad - Islamabad police have constituted 80 `Muhafiz’ squads to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens and respond quickly to counter any untoward situation. These squads, police source said, would ensure implementation on the strategy of Islamabad police to check street crimes, control car as well as bike theft and ensure quick response in case of any public complaint or untoward situation.

Police officials have been exhorted to interact with people in sober way so that their confidence on police may increase and gap between them to be bridged.

Each squad will consist of peer and to patrol on two motorbikes. Each policeman will have weapon, ammunition and wireless set while they would perform duties in various beats of the city. The source said that SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has urged the personnel of these squads to demonstrate professional attitude during their duties and maintain complete information about their areas to approach in time in case of any untoward incident. These police officials would also keep record of stolen vehicles and bike with themselves through their smart phones and or other electronic device.

SSP Islamabad, the source said, has also directed to keep their uniform clean, take care of their official items and respond communication system with alertness.

He said these squads have been constituted to ensure effective security of the city and prevention of crime.