Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will offer business sector’s specialized degree programs with the beginning of its new academic year from first of August. These programs aim at facilitating the aspiring students to update their qualification and know-how in the business sector, through distance learning system, the university announced here on Thursday. The contents and text books of these programs are compatible with the international standard. Online teaching will be added to make all sections of the people comfortable to acquire the degree. As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the concerned departments were taking necessary steps to facilitate the students to take admission in the relevant disciplines that include specialization in Commerce, Accounting and Finance.

Meanwhile, business administration programs will also be offered with the start of new academic year. These programs comprise MBA (three and half year-duration), MBA (Two and half year) and BBA (Four year).

The university has strengthened its Department of Business Administration that was established in 1986 with the objective to impart managerial education and skills in the discipline of Business Administration.

Since its inception, the Department has made tremendous progress towards achieving its ultimate goal of becoming a centre of excellence in the discipline of Business Management. The Department has assembled outstanding teaching faculty and developed extensive teaching material for the improvement of education in the business sector.

Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA haven also been specifically designed to produce well-trained employees who could play their active role in the socio-economic development of the country.

The admissions in these programs will also be available from first week of next month, the announcement added.