RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has carried out operations against drug mafia in different parts of country and recovered huge quantity of narcotics, ANF HQs spokesperson said on Thursday.

The force also held 13 suspected smugglers and captured six vehicles during the operations, he said.

According to details, Anti-Narcotics Force conducted 13 raids against the drug dealers in various areas of the country and recovered 334kg hashish of worth Rs367 million in international market.

He said separate cases have been registered against the smugglers with concerned ANF police stations while further investigation was underway.