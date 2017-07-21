Islamabad - Officials from Intelligence Bureau (IB) Thursday submitted their reply before the Islamabad High Court in a petition moved against the alleged abduction of Nawab Ali Leghari, the former Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister.

A single bench of IHC comprising of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by the wife of Nawab Ali Leghari – a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari, Co-Chairperson of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

In the petition, she alleged that her husband was abducted by the state institutions.

In the report, IB officials stated in their reply that Nawab Leghari is not in the custody of Intelligence Bureau.

During the hearing, Justice Mohsin expressed his annoyance over the progress of law enforcing agencies and directed them to sit together and trace the whereabouts of Leghari.

He added that the court would announce its decision after five days if they failed to produce the abductee, and deferred the hearing till July 26 for further proceedings.

Previously, the court had also expressed its annoyance regarding the efficacy of close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed under the multi-billion rupees’ Safe City Project and asked senior officials of the capital police and interior ministry what was the use of these cameras when it could not track a man picked up in the capital.

Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi, the counsel for the petitioner Badarun Nisa, wife of Leghari contended before the court that only one political party is being targeted as its people have gone missing.

In her petition, she expressed apprehensions that her husband is under the illegal custody of interior ministry. She informed the court that some officials on April 4 came to her house at Sawan Garden in Islamabad and demanded CNIC from her husband. Afterwards they took him along with them and when the petitioner contacted the concerned police station, it expressed complete ignorance to the incident.

The petitioner added that police even refused to register an FIR initially and that was registered after the matter was reported in the media.

She suspected that interior secretary was behind the kidnapping of her husband. Therefore, she prayed to the court to direct IG Islamabad to recover her husband and produce him before the court.