Islamabad - The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology (IT) was establishing modern computer labs in 226 girls’ public educational institutions of the federal capital.

According to sources on Thursday, the teachers for these computer labs would be hired on a contract for the period of three years and their salaries would be paid by the ministry of IT.

During this contract period, Federal Directorate of Education would induct teachers on regular basis for these labs.

The computer labs would only be established in all girls schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the ministry of IT would bear all expenditures in this regard.

The target for establishment of computer labs in 119 schools would be completed by October 2017 while the labs had also been established in 107 schools of the rural areas of ICT.

Furthermore, with the collaboration of a private NGO, a pilot project of digital teaching would also be initiated. The digital class rooms were being established by FDE in cooperation with a mobile phone company where the children would be given lectures through tablet and multimedia rather than black board. Director General FDE Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi told APP that all necessary steps were being taken to make federal educational institutions in a true role model.