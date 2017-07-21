Rawalpindi - On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Nadim Kamran on Thursday visited Rawalpindi for inspection of dredging/desilting of Nullah Leh and operational preparations of WASA to tackle monsoon.

Earlier, the minister also held a meeting with acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General RDA Talat Mehmood Gondal and Mayor Sardar Nasim. The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner (Cooperation) Tariq Mehmood and others.

As per details, Nadim Kamran visited the city and reviewed arrangements being made by WASA to tackle monsoon. WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat Mehmood while briefing told that dredging/desilting of Nullah Leh has been completed before June and all necessary arrangements are being made to cope with the rainy season. He told that with the help of heavy machinery, WASA cleaned up barriers along with banks of Nullah Leh from Katarian to Gawalmandi for easy flow of water. He said garbage and wastage has also been shifted out of the city. He said heavy rain hit the city on 13 July that was recorded 118ml by Met Office and water flow was under control. The water level in Nullah Leh was 18 feet, MD said. Besides Nullah Leh, he said, WASA also cleaned the seasonal nullahs in the city to keep the citizens safe from flood. He also briefed about the establishment of Flood Response Units which are made functional at four different places in Rawalpindi at Moti Mahal, Liquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Heavy machinery of water and sanitation agency including sucker machines, jetting machines, sewer cleaning rodding machines, dewatering sets and water boozers are in working condition and deployed at these Flood Response Units, he told the minister.

The minister inspected WASA machinery/equipment and arrangements for upcoming monsoon at Liaquat Bagh flood response unit.

He also visited Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi and Rialto Chowk Bridge to witness dredging/desilting work and showed his satisfaction.

In the end, he directed WASA MD to remain alert during the rainy season and all the machinery/equipment should be in operational condition.

He also said that all possible resources should be made available to the people during any flood like situation.

Earlier, acting Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal told the minister that district government and its civic bodies are fully prepared to cope with monsoon season. All the departments including WASA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Municipal Corporation and Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management are put on high alert to control any emergency situation, he said.