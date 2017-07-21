Islamabad - National Business Education Accreditation Council (NBEAC) on Thursday stressed upon the need for making a mentoring process mandatory for business schools.

The 18th meeting of NBEAC was held at Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat. The meeting was presided over by Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad, NBEAC Chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hasan Sohaib appreciated the efforts of council members to strengthen the process of accreditation.

He also acknowledged the role of Eligibility Screening Committee (ESC) for making the NBEAC’s accreditation more systematic and aligned with the mission of NBEAC to enhance the quality of business education. He said the council plans to hold orientation workshops in the major cities as well as the remote areas of Pakistan.

Earlier, Ahtesham Ali Raja, Programme Director, NBEAC briefed the council members about the meeting agenda items which were reviewed and discussed in detail by the council members.

The council members appreciated progress of NBEAC and observed that NBEAC accreditation standards have improved over the years and now three to five years accreditation is awarded. They stressed the need for making a mentoring process mandatory for business schools.

According to the accreditation awarding notification, four business schools have been granted X category accreditation by NBEAC.

These universities include Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Quetta, COMSATS Institute of Information Technology, Lahore, University of Lahore, Lahore and International Islamic University, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Dr Muhammad Nishat, Vice Chairman, NBEAC, Dr Shahid Amjad Chaudhry, Rector, LSE, Muhammad Nadeem, Director General, Commerce Education, Irtaza Ameer Naqvi, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Punjab, Dr Rafique Baloch, Director General, Quality Assurance Agency, HEC, Dr Atta Muhammad, Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department, Balochistan), Dr Jan Muhammad, Dean , University of Balochistan, Quetta, Dr Sadia Nadeem, Associate Professor, FAST-NU, Islamabad , Dr Farooq-e-Azam Cheema, Dean, Bahria University, Karachi, Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director, IMSciences, Peshawar), Dr Zahoor Hassan Syed from LUMS, and Dr Ghulam Ghous, Vice Chancellor, UMSIT, Kotli.