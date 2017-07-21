RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), during operation against illegal constructions on Thursday, demolished four shops and sealed three others in area of Ghazi Colony and Bagh Sardaran, RDA spokesman said.

He said following the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

In pursuance of directions, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MPTE) Directorate, RDA’s Building Control Team today in the supervision of RDA’s Building Control Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah, Building inspectors and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation against seven illegal shops owned by Raja Muhammad Fayaz in the residential area of Ghazni Colony, Bagh Sardaran, Rawalpindi.