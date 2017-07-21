Islamabad - The Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Bligh-ur-Rehman said on Thursday that government is improving quality of education by revising the curriculum on modern educational standards. The minister said this while chairing a meeting of curriculum review committee to review the finalised curricula for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) up to Class 5.

The minister was briefed by Joint Education Adviser Rafiq Tahir on the new curricula of eight subjects that were part of the review exercise: ECCE (Pre-primary education), General Science, General Knowledge, Social Studies, Mathematics, Islamiat, Urdu and English.

Curriculum supplement incorporating material on values and ethics with focus on: integrity and honesty, civic sense, local and global citizenship, health and hygiene, environmental protection, democratic culture, national harmony, tolerance and respect for diversity, was also reviewed during the meeting.

The revised curricula of all subjects duly incorporate the material on ethics and values in their contents, the minister was told. The minister congratulated the committee on achievement and said that government is committed to improving quality of education in the country and revision of curricula based on modern educational standards is a major step in that direction.

Focus of the new curricula on conceptual learning with defined Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs), ethical training, character building, appreciation of diversity, democratic and civil understanding would not only improve scholarship but also promote responsible citizenship, he added.

The minister issued instructions to the committee on timely transformation of revised curricula into textbooks, which are expected to be developed by December end this year.

The minister also told the committee to ensure that the concepts in new curricula are adequately reflected in classroom trainings and assessments through coordinated work of curriculum developers, textbook writers and teachers.

Revised Curricula for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and classes 1 to 5 has been developed by a working group of education specialists, curriculum experts, teachers and government officials.

Adviser on Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Program Ali Raza, Secretary Federal Education, Shoaib Mir, Curriculum Experts, Officials of Ministry and NCC Secretariat attended the meeting.