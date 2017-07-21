RAWALPINDI - Peace and Development Foundation (PDF) in collaboration with the Career Counselling Centre Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) arranged a one-day workshop on ‘Gender Mainstreaming, Women Leadership Role in Public Life and Role of Media’, varsity spokesperson said on Thursday.

The workshop was aimed to train and provide guidelines about current market trends in the field of media to students of Mass Communication Department of FJWU, he said.

He added that guest speaker Qudsia Mehmood facilitated the workshop. Participants were trained on gender mainstreaming concept and how to write with the gender lens. First half of the workshop was focused on the concepts of gender, leadership and gender mainstreaming and the second half was about how to write a press release and blogs.